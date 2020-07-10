All apartments in Lawrenceville
Last updated May 29 2020 at 3:51 PM

660 Saddle Shoals Drive

660 Saddle Shoals Drive · No Longer Available
Location

660 Saddle Shoals Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice home in Lawrenceville potential 4th bedroom
*Daily open house from 8am to 8pm.
*SELF REGISTER to view the property on YOUR TIME! Go to www.CityRentHouse.com This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

REQUIREMENTS (we thoroughly verify this information):
1. $4100/month gross income verifiable with pay stubs.
2. No evictions in last 4 years.
3. No UN-paid utility collections on credit report
4. Rental history will be verified.
5. No smoking allowed in residence.
6. Application fee of only $40
7. Documents required for process:
a. copy of Driver license
b. copy of most recent pay stub
c. copy of bank statement - Must have checking or savings account
d. fax documents to 770.222.0099 after submitting application or you can email to us after submitting application.

Responsible landlord. You must be responsible tenant.

RESPECTFULLY - If you are someone that does not keep a good house, we encourage you to please visit other properties.

We do safety and maintenance inspections.

Yard upkeep will be expected resposibility of tenant

Lease Terms:
*18 Month Lease required
Washer, Dryers, and Fridges are available for additional rent.

COMMON Questions:
1. Can I rent if I have a previous bankruptcy? YES. Your bankruptcy must be discharged.

2. Can I rent if I am self-employed? We need to be able to verify income. If you can not verify income, we will not be able to work together on a lease.

3. Can I rent if my credit score is not good? YES. While credit scores are a reflection of your ability to pay, we understand issues like medical collections. We do not look at medical collections and student loans. However, if your credit report reflects that you are consistently late with something like a car payment, we will not be able to work with you on a lease.

4. Can I do a shorter lease than 18 months? Yes, there will be an extra 20% increase in the rent to do a lease shorter than 18 months, however, no lease will be shorter than 12 months.

5. Are pets allowed? YES. We do charge a $250 per pet fee. Weight Limit restriction and no dangerous breeds. In addition, we must visit your current home to ensure the pets have not damaged the property.

6. Is renters insurance required? YES. Before moving into the house, you must obtain renters insurance

7. Do you require a security deposit? yes. we do have specials for those that meet that requirement which is based on a certain credit score. Under most circumstances, a security deposit is required.

8. Can the security deposit be used as the last months rent? NO. The security deposit is not our money. It is placed into a special account that is monitored by the State of Georgia Reatlors Association.

9. There a penalty for terminating early? YES. The fee is very expensive so please me committed to the time frame of the lease

10. Can I change the color of the house? No. Residents are not allowed to change the colors of the walls

11. Does the home come with a fridge? We do not provide fridges as part of the lease agreement. However we will provide a fridge at an additional $35 per month. If a fridge is currently in the home at time of viewing, it can be removed if this option is not wanted by tenant.

12. Is the home available for rent to own? YES. Please make inquiry of this after submitting your application.

If a fridge is located at the property, it may be rented at an additional amount above the rent.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 Saddle Shoals Drive have any available units?
660 Saddle Shoals Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
Is 660 Saddle Shoals Drive currently offering any rent specials?
660 Saddle Shoals Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 Saddle Shoals Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 660 Saddle Shoals Drive is pet friendly.
Does 660 Saddle Shoals Drive offer parking?
No, 660 Saddle Shoals Drive does not offer parking.
Does 660 Saddle Shoals Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 660 Saddle Shoals Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 Saddle Shoals Drive have a pool?
No, 660 Saddle Shoals Drive does not have a pool.
Does 660 Saddle Shoals Drive have accessible units?
No, 660 Saddle Shoals Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 660 Saddle Shoals Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 660 Saddle Shoals Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 660 Saddle Shoals Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 660 Saddle Shoals Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

