61 Northdale Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly renovated townhouse features 2 bedrooms 1.5 bath, family room, kitchen with all appliances included. Fenced walk out patio. Great location, excellent price and like new! Hurry, it will not last long! Welcome Home!