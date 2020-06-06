Newly renovated townhouse features 2 bedrooms 1.5 bath, family room, kitchen with all appliances included. Fenced walk out patio. Great location, excellent price and like new! Hurry, it will not last long! Welcome Home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 61 Northdale Pl have any available units?
61 Northdale Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.