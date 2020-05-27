598 Arbor Crowne Dr

Amenities
Brand New luxury town home! - Property Id: 93300
Brand New luxury town home! Hardwood floors, cafe ceiling, build in bookshelves, SS appliances, Recessed Lighting, Granite Kitchen Island, tile back splash, walk-in pantry. Open loft 2nd fl, great Master bedroom with large walk in closet, upgraded tile shower and garden tub, private back yard, 2" faux wood blinds, plus new refrigerator, washer & dryer. Few mins to park and Lawrenceville downtown, great Dacula school.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93300
Property Id 93300
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4613099)