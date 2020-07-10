All apartments in Lawrenceville
Lawrenceville, GA
531 Garden View Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

531 Garden View Court

531 Garden View Court · No Longer Available
Lawrenceville
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

531 Garden View Court, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,300 sf home is located in Lawrenceville, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 Garden View Court have any available units?
531 Garden View Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 531 Garden View Court have?
Some of 531 Garden View Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 531 Garden View Court currently offering any rent specials?
531 Garden View Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 Garden View Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 531 Garden View Court is pet friendly.
Does 531 Garden View Court offer parking?
Yes, 531 Garden View Court offers parking.
Does 531 Garden View Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 531 Garden View Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 Garden View Court have a pool?
No, 531 Garden View Court does not have a pool.
Does 531 Garden View Court have accessible units?
No, 531 Garden View Court does not have accessible units.
Does 531 Garden View Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 531 Garden View Court does not have units with dishwashers.

