485 Providence Run Way Southeast

Amenities
Awesome and spacious townhome has 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths with 2-Car Garage and a wood burning Fireplace!
Great and convenient location within minutes to downtown, historic Lawrenceville and all major thoroughfares.
This home features a fully applianced kitchen and separate eat-in kitchen with beautiful hardwood floors, breakfast bar open to the living room and walk out to the back yard patio. The upstairs has laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, 3 large bedrooms, the Master Bedroom Suite has a sitting area, walk-in closet, volume ceiling and Luxury Master Bath with garden tub, double sink vanity and a separate walk-in shower. The home is all electric.
Schools: Jenkins Elementary School, J Richards Middle School, Central Gwinnett High School.
Landscaping and water is included
Qualify for this home and move in August 15.
No pets allowed and No Section 8.
Contact for a private showing
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.