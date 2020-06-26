All apartments in Lawrenceville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

485 Providence Run Way Southeast

485 Providence Run Way · No Longer Available
Location

485 Providence Run Way, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Awesome and spacious townhome has 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths with 2-Car Garage and a wood burning Fireplace!
Great and convenient location within minutes to downtown, historic Lawrenceville and all major thoroughfares.
This home features a fully applianced kitchen and separate eat-in kitchen with beautiful hardwood floors, breakfast bar open to the living room and walk out to the back yard patio. The upstairs has laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, 3 large bedrooms, the Master Bedroom Suite has a sitting area, walk-in closet, volume ceiling and Luxury Master Bath with garden tub, double sink vanity and a separate walk-in shower. The home is all electric.

Schools: Jenkins Elementary School, J Richards Middle School, Central Gwinnett High School.

Landscaping and water is included

Qualify for this home and move in August 15.

No pets allowed and No Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 485 Providence Run Way Southeast have any available units?
485 Providence Run Way Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 485 Providence Run Way Southeast have?
Some of 485 Providence Run Way Southeast's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 485 Providence Run Way Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
485 Providence Run Way Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 485 Providence Run Way Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 485 Providence Run Way Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 485 Providence Run Way Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 485 Providence Run Way Southeast offers parking.
Does 485 Providence Run Way Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 485 Providence Run Way Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 485 Providence Run Way Southeast have a pool?
No, 485 Providence Run Way Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 485 Providence Run Way Southeast have accessible units?
No, 485 Providence Run Way Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 485 Providence Run Way Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 485 Providence Run Way Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.

