485 Providence Run Way Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Awesome and spacious townhome has 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths with 2-Car Garage and a wood burning Fireplace!

Great and convenient location within minutes to downtown, historic Lawrenceville and all major thoroughfares.

This home features a fully applianced kitchen and separate eat-in kitchen with beautiful hardwood floors, breakfast bar open to the living room and walk out to the back yard patio. The upstairs has laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, 3 large bedrooms, the Master Bedroom Suite has a sitting area, walk-in closet, volume ceiling and Luxury Master Bath with garden tub, double sink vanity and a separate walk-in shower. The home is all electric.



Schools: Jenkins Elementary School, J Richards Middle School, Central Gwinnett High School.



Landscaping and water is included



Qualify for this home and move in August 15.



No pets allowed and No Section 8.



Contact for a private showing

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.