Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lawrenceville
Find more places like 479 HIGHWAY 23 NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lawrenceville, GA
/
479 HIGHWAY 23 NW
Last updated December 10 2019 at 5:56 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
479 HIGHWAY 23 NW
479 Oak St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrenceville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
479 Oak St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 3/2 Home with Wonderful Porch on 2.1 acres Only a Block from Suwanee Town Center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 479 HIGHWAY 23 NW have any available units?
479 HIGHWAY 23 NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lawrenceville, GA
.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lawrenceville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 479 HIGHWAY 23 NW have?
Some of 479 HIGHWAY 23 NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 479 HIGHWAY 23 NW currently offering any rent specials?
479 HIGHWAY 23 NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 479 HIGHWAY 23 NW pet-friendly?
No, 479 HIGHWAY 23 NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville
.
Does 479 HIGHWAY 23 NW offer parking?
Yes, 479 HIGHWAY 23 NW offers parking.
Does 479 HIGHWAY 23 NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 479 HIGHWAY 23 NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 479 HIGHWAY 23 NW have a pool?
No, 479 HIGHWAY 23 NW does not have a pool.
Does 479 HIGHWAY 23 NW have accessible units?
No, 479 HIGHWAY 23 NW does not have accessible units.
Does 479 HIGHWAY 23 NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 479 HIGHWAY 23 NW has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Knollwood Park
255 Honeysuckle Cir
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Fairway View
3348 Fairway Oaks Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Cortland Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Similar Pages
Lawrenceville 1 Bedrooms
Lawrenceville 2 Bedrooms
Lawrenceville Apartments with Parking
Lawrenceville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrenceville Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Douglasville, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Tucker, GA
Conyers, GA
East Point, GA
Suwanee, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Georgia Gwinnett College
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University