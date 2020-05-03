Rent Calculator
41 Sandalwood Cir
Last updated March 18 2019 at 8:05 PM
41 Sandalwood Cir
41 Sandalwood Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
41 Sandalwood Circle, Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lawrenceville downtown - Property Id: 105103
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105103
Property Id 105103
(RLNE4762775)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 41 Sandalwood Cir have any available units?
41 Sandalwood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lawrenceville, GA
.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lawrenceville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 41 Sandalwood Cir have?
Some of 41 Sandalwood Cir's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 41 Sandalwood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
41 Sandalwood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Sandalwood Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 41 Sandalwood Cir is pet friendly.
Does 41 Sandalwood Cir offer parking?
No, 41 Sandalwood Cir does not offer parking.
Does 41 Sandalwood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Sandalwood Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Sandalwood Cir have a pool?
No, 41 Sandalwood Cir does not have a pool.
Does 41 Sandalwood Cir have accessible units?
No, 41 Sandalwood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Sandalwood Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 Sandalwood Cir has units with dishwashers.
