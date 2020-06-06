Rent Calculator
408 Northdale Dr
408 Northdale Dr
408 Northdale Road
·
No Longer Available
Lawrenceville
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location
408 Northdale Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Convenient location and great price for all electric 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath minutes from Gwinnett University and walking distance to shopping. No disclosures. Rented as-is.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 408 Northdale Dr have any available units?
408 Northdale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lawrenceville, GA
.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lawrenceville Rent Report
.
Is 408 Northdale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
408 Northdale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Northdale Dr pet-friendly?
No, 408 Northdale Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville
.
Does 408 Northdale Dr offer parking?
No, 408 Northdale Dr does not offer parking.
Does 408 Northdale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Northdale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Northdale Dr have a pool?
No, 408 Northdale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 408 Northdale Dr have accessible units?
No, 408 Northdale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Northdale Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 Northdale Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Northdale Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 Northdale Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
