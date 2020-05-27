All apartments in Lawrenceville
Find more places like 391 Spring Head Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrenceville, GA
/
391 Spring Head Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

391 Spring Head Drive

391 Spring Head Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrenceville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

391 Spring Head Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming Two-Story Home Near Great Schools
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,544 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This re

(RLNE5549464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 391 Spring Head Drive have any available units?
391 Spring Head Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 391 Spring Head Drive have?
Some of 391 Spring Head Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 391 Spring Head Drive currently offering any rent specials?
391 Spring Head Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 391 Spring Head Drive pet-friendly?
No, 391 Spring Head Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 391 Spring Head Drive offer parking?
Yes, 391 Spring Head Drive offers parking.
Does 391 Spring Head Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 391 Spring Head Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 391 Spring Head Drive have a pool?
Yes, 391 Spring Head Drive has a pool.
Does 391 Spring Head Drive have accessible units?
No, 391 Spring Head Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 391 Spring Head Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 391 Spring Head Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sugarloaf Crossing
1595 Old Norcross Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Ridgewood
419 Hurricane Shoals Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Fairway View
3348 Fairway Oaks Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Similar Pages

Lawrenceville 1 BedroomsLawrenceville 2 Bedrooms
Lawrenceville Apartments with ParkingLawrenceville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrenceville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Georgia Gwinnett CollegeClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University