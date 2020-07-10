TWO-STOREY BRICK DUPLEX FEATURING 2 BEDROOMS AND 1.5 BATHS. KITCHEN WITH ABUNDANT STAINED CABINETS AND WHITE APPLIANCES. OPEN DINING AREA AND SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM. SCREENED PORCH OVERLOOKING PRIVATE BACKYARD BEDROOMS AND BATHS LOCATED UPSTAIRS. NEUTRAL CARPET AND PAINT THROUGHOUT. STORAGE AREA - LAUNDRY ROOM. MINUTES TO HIGHWAY 316 AND I-85.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 360 Maltbie Street have any available units?
360 Maltbie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.