Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

360 Maltbie Street

360 Maltbie Street · No Longer Available
Location

360 Maltbie Street, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
refrigerator
TWO-STOREY BRICK DUPLEX FEATURING 2 BEDROOMS AND 1.5 BATHS. KITCHEN WITH ABUNDANT STAINED CABINETS AND WHITE APPLIANCES. OPEN DINING AREA AND SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM. SCREENED PORCH OVERLOOKING PRIVATE BACKYARD BEDROOMS AND BATHS LOCATED UPSTAIRS. NEUTRAL CARPET AND PAINT THROUGHOUT. STORAGE AREA - LAUNDRY ROOM. MINUTES TO HIGHWAY 316 AND I-85.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Maltbie Street have any available units?
360 Maltbie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 Maltbie Street have?
Some of 360 Maltbie Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 Maltbie Street currently offering any rent specials?
360 Maltbie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Maltbie Street pet-friendly?
No, 360 Maltbie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 360 Maltbie Street offer parking?
No, 360 Maltbie Street does not offer parking.
Does 360 Maltbie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 Maltbie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Maltbie Street have a pool?
No, 360 Maltbie Street does not have a pool.
Does 360 Maltbie Street have accessible units?
No, 360 Maltbie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Maltbie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 Maltbie Street has units with dishwashers.

