355 Paula Court
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

355 Paula Court

355 Paula Court · No Longer Available
Location

355 Paula Court, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,301 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
(RLNE5432304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 Paula Court have any available units?
355 Paula Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 355 Paula Court have?
Some of 355 Paula Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 Paula Court currently offering any rent specials?
355 Paula Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 Paula Court pet-friendly?
No, 355 Paula Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 355 Paula Court offer parking?
Yes, 355 Paula Court offers parking.
Does 355 Paula Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 355 Paula Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 Paula Court have a pool?
No, 355 Paula Court does not have a pool.
Does 355 Paula Court have accessible units?
No, 355 Paula Court does not have accessible units.
Does 355 Paula Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 355 Paula Court has units with dishwashers.

