Home
/
Lawrenceville, GA
/
345 Scenic Hwy
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
345 Scenic Hwy
345 Scenic Highway
·
No Longer Available
Location
345 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lawrenceville Ranch - This 3 bedroom/1.5 bath ranch is in the city limits of Lawrenceville. The home features a large fenced backyard, fireplace, and garage. Pet friendly. Month to Month Lease.
(RLNE3496133)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 345 Scenic Hwy have any available units?
345 Scenic Hwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lawrenceville, GA
.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lawrenceville Rent Report
.
Is 345 Scenic Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
345 Scenic Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Scenic Hwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 Scenic Hwy is pet friendly.
Does 345 Scenic Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 345 Scenic Hwy offers parking.
Does 345 Scenic Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 Scenic Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Scenic Hwy have a pool?
No, 345 Scenic Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 345 Scenic Hwy have accessible units?
No, 345 Scenic Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Scenic Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 Scenic Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 345 Scenic Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 Scenic Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.
