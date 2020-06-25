344 Lance View Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly Built Beautiful Home, Nearly 4,000 Square Feet of Luxury - Convenient to Hwy 316 in the sought after Dacula High School district. See the pictures to understand the wonderful features of this home. An expansive house filled with beauty and ample room for storing and organizing everything. Perfect for those who wish to entertain with an enormous island in the kitchen and a pantry suitable for the most demanding cook. Oversized closets abound in this house. Features a delightful patio in back and plentiful parking between the garage and driveway (space for 6 vehicles).



(RLNE4855926)