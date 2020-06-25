All apartments in Lawrenceville
344 Lance View Ln
344 Lance View Ln

344 Lance View Ln · No Longer Available
Location

344 Lance View Ln, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Built Beautiful Home, Nearly 4,000 Square Feet of Luxury - Convenient to Hwy 316 in the sought after Dacula High School district. See the pictures to understand the wonderful features of this home. An expansive house filled with beauty and ample room for storing and organizing everything. Perfect for those who wish to entertain with an enormous island in the kitchen and a pantry suitable for the most demanding cook. Oversized closets abound in this house. Features a delightful patio in back and plentiful parking between the garage and driveway (space for 6 vehicles).

(RLNE4855926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

