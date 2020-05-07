All apartments in Lawrenceville
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

324 Forest Pl

324 Forest Place · No Longer Available
Location

324 Forest Place, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Apartment For Rent - Property Id: 163605

2 bedroom 2 bath apartment unit. Also has living and dining room. Plenty of space for a washer and dryer also. This apartment is in a quiet neighborhood in Lawrenceville. Central Gwinnett High school.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163605p
Property Id 163605

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5189428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Forest Pl have any available units?
324 Forest Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 Forest Pl have?
Some of 324 Forest Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Forest Pl currently offering any rent specials?
324 Forest Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Forest Pl pet-friendly?
No, 324 Forest Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 324 Forest Pl offer parking?
No, 324 Forest Pl does not offer parking.
Does 324 Forest Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 324 Forest Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Forest Pl have a pool?
No, 324 Forest Pl does not have a pool.
Does 324 Forest Pl have accessible units?
No, 324 Forest Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Forest Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 Forest Pl has units with dishwashers.

