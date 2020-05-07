324 Forest Pl

2 bedroom 2 bath apartment unit. Also has living and dining room. Plenty of space for a washer and dryer also. This apartment is in a quiet neighborhood in Lawrenceville. Central Gwinnett High school. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163605p Property Id 163605
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
