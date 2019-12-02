Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lawrenceville, GA
/
322 Springhaven Road
322 Springhaven Road
322 Springhaven Road
Location
322 Springhaven Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three miles from downtown Lawrenceville!
Lovely community, lawn care included.
Immaculate home, move-in ready.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 322 Springhaven Road have any available units?
322 Springhaven Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Lawrenceville, GA
.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
Lawrenceville Rent Report
.
Is 322 Springhaven Road currently offering any rent specials?
322 Springhaven Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Springhaven Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 Springhaven Road is pet friendly.
Does 322 Springhaven Road offer parking?
No, 322 Springhaven Road does not offer parking.
Does 322 Springhaven Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 Springhaven Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Springhaven Road have a pool?
No, 322 Springhaven Road does not have a pool.
Does 322 Springhaven Road have accessible units?
No, 322 Springhaven Road does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Springhaven Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 Springhaven Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 322 Springhaven Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 Springhaven Road does not have units with air conditioning.
