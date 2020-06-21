All apartments in Lawrenceville
287 Dogwood Ln
287 Dogwood Ln

287 Dogwood Lane Northwest · (678) 223-0600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

287 Dogwood Lane Northwest, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available soon! The Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident, please respect his or her privacy and do not disturb. We are now accepting applications for this home. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). MainStreet Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fees are $40 per adult. Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 287 Dogwood Ln have any available units?
287 Dogwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 287 Dogwood Ln have?
Some of 287 Dogwood Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 287 Dogwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
287 Dogwood Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 287 Dogwood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 287 Dogwood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 287 Dogwood Ln offer parking?
No, 287 Dogwood Ln does not offer parking.
Does 287 Dogwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 287 Dogwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 287 Dogwood Ln have a pool?
No, 287 Dogwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 287 Dogwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 287 Dogwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 287 Dogwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 287 Dogwood Ln has units with dishwashers.
