All apartments in Lawrenceville
Find more places like 285 Regal Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrenceville, GA
/
285 Regal Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

285 Regal Drive

285 Regal Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrenceville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

285 Regal Drive Northwest, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,788 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5897035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 285 Regal Drive have any available units?
285 Regal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 285 Regal Drive have?
Some of 285 Regal Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 285 Regal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
285 Regal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 Regal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 285 Regal Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 285 Regal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 285 Regal Drive offers parking.
Does 285 Regal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 285 Regal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 Regal Drive have a pool?
Yes, 285 Regal Drive has a pool.
Does 285 Regal Drive have accessible units?
No, 285 Regal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 285 Regal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 285 Regal Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Mulberry Place
158 Paper Mill Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Hawthorne at Sugarloaf
4975 Sugarloaf Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Similar Pages

Lawrenceville 1 BedroomsLawrenceville 2 Bedrooms
Lawrenceville Apartments with ParkingLawrenceville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrenceville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Johns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Woodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Georgia Gwinnett CollegeClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University