Last updated November 25 2019 at 4:57 PM

264 Springbottom Drive Southeast

264 Springbottom Drive · No Longer Available
Location

264 Springbottom Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 264 Springbottom Drive Southeast have any available units?
264 Springbottom Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
Is 264 Springbottom Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
264 Springbottom Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 264 Springbottom Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 264 Springbottom Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 264 Springbottom Drive Southeast offer parking?
No, 264 Springbottom Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 264 Springbottom Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 264 Springbottom Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 264 Springbottom Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 264 Springbottom Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 264 Springbottom Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 264 Springbottom Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 264 Springbottom Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 264 Springbottom Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 264 Springbottom Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 264 Springbottom Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
