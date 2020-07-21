Rent Calculator
All apartments in Lawrenceville
Find more places like 259 Mediterranean Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lawrenceville, GA
/
259 Mediterranean Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 5:16 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
259 Mediterranean Lane
259 Mediterranean Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrenceville
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
259 Mediterranean Lane, Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated split level home on level lot. House is conveniently located to Sugarloaf Parkway, Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, and Downtown Lawrenceville!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 259 Mediterranean Lane have any available units?
259 Mediterranean Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lawrenceville, GA
.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lawrenceville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 259 Mediterranean Lane have?
Some of 259 Mediterranean Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 259 Mediterranean Lane currently offering any rent specials?
259 Mediterranean Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 Mediterranean Lane pet-friendly?
No, 259 Mediterranean Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville
.
Does 259 Mediterranean Lane offer parking?
Yes, 259 Mediterranean Lane offers parking.
Does 259 Mediterranean Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 259 Mediterranean Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 Mediterranean Lane have a pool?
No, 259 Mediterranean Lane does not have a pool.
Does 259 Mediterranean Lane have accessible units?
No, 259 Mediterranean Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 259 Mediterranean Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 259 Mediterranean Lane has units with dishwashers.
