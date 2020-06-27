Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lawrenceville
Find more places like 254 Mateo Walk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lawrenceville, GA
/
254 Mateo Walk
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:48 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
254 Mateo Walk
254 Mateo Walk
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrenceville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
254 Mateo Walk, Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
COMPLETE REMODEL. LIKE NEW!!! 2 STORY 3 BEDROOM UNIT IS MOVE IN READY! LARGE GREAT ROOM WITH BRICK
FRONT FPRLC. EAT IN KITCHEN. CLOSE TO 29/SCENIC HWY/316. MUST SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 254 Mateo Walk have any available units?
254 Mateo Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lawrenceville, GA
.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lawrenceville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 254 Mateo Walk have?
Some of 254 Mateo Walk's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 254 Mateo Walk currently offering any rent specials?
254 Mateo Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 Mateo Walk pet-friendly?
No, 254 Mateo Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville
.
Does 254 Mateo Walk offer parking?
Yes, 254 Mateo Walk offers parking.
Does 254 Mateo Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 254 Mateo Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 Mateo Walk have a pool?
No, 254 Mateo Walk does not have a pool.
Does 254 Mateo Walk have accessible units?
No, 254 Mateo Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 254 Mateo Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 254 Mateo Walk has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Fairway View
3348 Fairway Oaks Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Cortland Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Similar Pages
Lawrenceville 1 Bedrooms
Lawrenceville 2 Bedrooms
Lawrenceville Apartments with Parking
Lawrenceville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrenceville Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Douglasville, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Tucker, GA
Conyers, GA
East Point, GA
Suwanee, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Georgia Gwinnett College
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University