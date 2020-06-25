All apartments in Lawrenceville
Last updated June 19 2019 at 6:06 AM

223 Green Bridge Court

223 Green Bridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

223 Green Bridge Court, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
New construction townhome with many upgrades. All kitchen appliances included as well as washer/dryer. Granite countertops in the kitchen and recessed lighting. Lovely community close to downtown Lawrenceville and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Green Bridge Court have any available units?
223 Green Bridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 Green Bridge Court have?
Some of 223 Green Bridge Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Green Bridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
223 Green Bridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Green Bridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 223 Green Bridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 223 Green Bridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 223 Green Bridge Court offers parking.
Does 223 Green Bridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 Green Bridge Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Green Bridge Court have a pool?
No, 223 Green Bridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 223 Green Bridge Court have accessible units?
No, 223 Green Bridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Green Bridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 Green Bridge Court has units with dishwashers.
