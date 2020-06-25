223 Green Bridge Court

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

New construction townhome with many upgrades. All kitchen appliances included as well as washer/dryer. Granite countertops in the kitchen and recessed lighting. Lovely community close to downtown Lawrenceville and shopping.