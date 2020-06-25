New construction townhome with many upgrades. All kitchen appliances included as well as washer/dryer. Granite countertops in the kitchen and recessed lighting. Lovely community close to downtown Lawrenceville and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 223 Green Bridge Court have any available units?
223 Green Bridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.