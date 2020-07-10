All apartments in Lawrenceville
Find more places like 219 Serenity Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrenceville, GA
/
219 Serenity Point
Last updated August 15 2019 at 12:53 AM

219 Serenity Point

219 Serenity Point · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrenceville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

219 Serenity Point, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Gorgeous 4-sided brick, 5 BR/3BA home w unfinished basement. Kitchen w/granite counters, large center island & stainless steel appliances. Walk in pantry, separate breakfast area. Formal dining rm w/elegant trim. Fam rm w/FP opens to kitchen. Guest suite on main w/full bath. 4 bedrooms & 2 baths upstairs, one bath is Jack & Jill. Master suite w/private bath, dbl vanity, sep shower, garden tub, private toilet area & walk-in closet. Laundry rm is upstairs. Private backyard! Unfin bsmt offers extra storage. Home is nice & clean! New Painting! No Pet. Fast response.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Serenity Point have any available units?
219 Serenity Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 Serenity Point have?
Some of 219 Serenity Point's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Serenity Point currently offering any rent specials?
219 Serenity Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Serenity Point pet-friendly?
No, 219 Serenity Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 219 Serenity Point offer parking?
Yes, 219 Serenity Point offers parking.
Does 219 Serenity Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Serenity Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Serenity Point have a pool?
No, 219 Serenity Point does not have a pool.
Does 219 Serenity Point have accessible units?
No, 219 Serenity Point does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Serenity Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 Serenity Point has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Knollwood Park
255 Honeysuckle Cir
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Ridgewood
419 Hurricane Shoals Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Sugar Mill
855 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Hawthorne at Sugarloaf
4975 Sugarloaf Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Cortland Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Lawrenceville 1 BedroomsLawrenceville 2 Bedrooms
Lawrenceville Apartments with ParkingLawrenceville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrenceville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Georgia Gwinnett CollegeClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University