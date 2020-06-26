3 bedroom Ranch with hard wood floor. Fence in back yard. 2 car Garage with electric opener. Fireplace in Family room. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 196 Regal Drive Northwest have any available units?
196 Regal Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.