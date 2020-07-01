Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lawrenceville
Find more places like 195 King Arthur Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lawrenceville, GA
/
195 King Arthur Drive
Last updated December 10 2019 at 5:56 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
195 King Arthur Drive
195 King Arthur Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrenceville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
195 King Arthur Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet Lawrenceville location. 3 bedrooms/2 baths, separate Living, Dining, Family Room. Large screened porch off Dining Room. 2-car garage. Close to downtown Lawrenceville.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 195 King Arthur Drive have any available units?
195 King Arthur Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lawrenceville, GA
.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lawrenceville Rent Report
.
Is 195 King Arthur Drive currently offering any rent specials?
195 King Arthur Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 King Arthur Drive pet-friendly?
No, 195 King Arthur Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville
.
Does 195 King Arthur Drive offer parking?
Yes, 195 King Arthur Drive offers parking.
Does 195 King Arthur Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 King Arthur Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 King Arthur Drive have a pool?
No, 195 King Arthur Drive does not have a pool.
Does 195 King Arthur Drive have accessible units?
No, 195 King Arthur Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 195 King Arthur Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 195 King Arthur Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 195 King Arthur Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 195 King Arthur Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Fairway View
3348 Fairway Oaks Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Sugar Mill
855 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Similar Pages
Lawrenceville 1 Bedrooms
Lawrenceville 2 Bedrooms
Lawrenceville Apartments with Parking
Lawrenceville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrenceville Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Douglasville, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Tucker, GA
Conyers, GA
East Point, GA
Suwanee, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Georgia Gwinnett College
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University