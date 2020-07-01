All apartments in Lawrenceville
Find more places like 195 King Arthur Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrenceville, GA
/
195 King Arthur Drive
Last updated December 10 2019 at 5:56 AM

195 King Arthur Drive

195 King Arthur Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrenceville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

195 King Arthur Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet Lawrenceville location. 3 bedrooms/2 baths, separate Living, Dining, Family Room. Large screened porch off Dining Room. 2-car garage. Close to downtown Lawrenceville.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 King Arthur Drive have any available units?
195 King Arthur Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
Is 195 King Arthur Drive currently offering any rent specials?
195 King Arthur Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 King Arthur Drive pet-friendly?
No, 195 King Arthur Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 195 King Arthur Drive offer parking?
Yes, 195 King Arthur Drive offers parking.
Does 195 King Arthur Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 King Arthur Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 King Arthur Drive have a pool?
No, 195 King Arthur Drive does not have a pool.
Does 195 King Arthur Drive have accessible units?
No, 195 King Arthur Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 195 King Arthur Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 195 King Arthur Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 195 King Arthur Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 195 King Arthur Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Fairway View
3348 Fairway Oaks Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Sugar Mill
855 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Similar Pages

Lawrenceville 1 BedroomsLawrenceville 2 Bedrooms
Lawrenceville Apartments with ParkingLawrenceville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrenceville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Georgia Gwinnett CollegeClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University