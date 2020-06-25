Rent Calculator
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:43 AM
192 Park Place Dr
192 Park Place Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
192 Park Place Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
This is a perfect home for a single family, excellent location, ready to move in. Big backyard for kids to play. lots of parking space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 192 Park Place Dr have any available units?
192 Park Place Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lawrenceville, GA
.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lawrenceville Rent Report
.
Is 192 Park Place Dr currently offering any rent specials?
192 Park Place Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 192 Park Place Dr pet-friendly?
No, 192 Park Place Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville
.
Does 192 Park Place Dr offer parking?
Yes, 192 Park Place Dr offers parking.
Does 192 Park Place Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 192 Park Place Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 192 Park Place Dr have a pool?
No, 192 Park Place Dr does not have a pool.
Does 192 Park Place Dr have accessible units?
No, 192 Park Place Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 192 Park Place Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 192 Park Place Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 192 Park Place Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 192 Park Place Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
