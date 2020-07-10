Rent Calculator
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM
1 of 9
19 Ezzard Street
Location
19 Ezzard Street, Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
RENOVATED READY TO MOVE IN, AVAILABLE ON SUPRA, VACANT, DUPLEX 2 FULL BED 2 FULL BATHROOMS, GWINNETT CENTRAL DISTRICT SCHOOL, NEW FLOORING, NEW PAINTING, NEW KITCHEN, NEW LIGHT FIXTURES
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19 Ezzard Street have any available units?
19 Ezzard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lawrenceville, GA
.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lawrenceville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 19 Ezzard Street have?
Some of 19 Ezzard Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 19 Ezzard Street currently offering any rent specials?
19 Ezzard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Ezzard Street pet-friendly?
No, 19 Ezzard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville
.
Does 19 Ezzard Street offer parking?
Yes, 19 Ezzard Street offers parking.
Does 19 Ezzard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Ezzard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Ezzard Street have a pool?
No, 19 Ezzard Street does not have a pool.
Does 19 Ezzard Street have accessible units?
No, 19 Ezzard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Ezzard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Ezzard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
