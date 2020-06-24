181 Paper Mill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

PLEASE SUBMIT YOUR INQUIRY ONLINE ONLY (Not PHONE)! Immaculate duplex on a private, level lot! 2 bedrooms and one super clean bathroom. Laundry hookup in hall. Large living room and nice sized kitchen. Kitchen & bathroom is spotless! Large backyard! Retired couple live in the unit next door. No smoking allowed inside! Parking for at least 2 autos on level driveway. Located within one minute drive to stores. Hurry! Must have stable employment or income history. 640+ credit or double security deposit. Sorry, no section 8 at this time. Available 4/20 - 4/27/2020