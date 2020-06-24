All apartments in Lawrenceville
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:35 PM

181 Paper Mill Road

181 Paper Mill Road · No Longer Available
Location

181 Paper Mill Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
PLEASE SUBMIT YOUR INQUIRY ONLINE ONLY (Not PHONE)! Immaculate duplex on a private, level lot! 2 bedrooms and one super clean bathroom. Laundry hookup in hall. Large living room and nice sized kitchen. Kitchen & bathroom is spotless! Large backyard! Retired couple live in the unit next door. No smoking allowed inside! Parking for at least 2 autos on level driveway. Located within one minute drive to stores. Hurry! Must have stable employment or income history. 640+ credit or double security deposit. Sorry, no section 8 at this time. Available 4/20 - 4/27/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 Paper Mill Road have any available units?
181 Paper Mill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 181 Paper Mill Road have?
Some of 181 Paper Mill Road's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 Paper Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
181 Paper Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 Paper Mill Road pet-friendly?
No, 181 Paper Mill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 181 Paper Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 181 Paper Mill Road offers parking.
Does 181 Paper Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 181 Paper Mill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 Paper Mill Road have a pool?
No, 181 Paper Mill Road does not have a pool.
Does 181 Paper Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 181 Paper Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 181 Paper Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 181 Paper Mill Road has units with dishwashers.
