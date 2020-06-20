164 Maddox Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

FANTASTIC LOCATION - Downtown Lawrenceville walking distance to festivals, concerts, parks, shopping, and restaurants. Don't Miss THIS! Close to Highway 316, I-85, Gwinnett Hospital.



2 level with 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms with Large living room, Washer & Dryer connection

Dinning room or computer room!



Schools: Central Gwinnett High, Richards Middle and Lawrenceville Elementary



Clean background and rental history with no eviction filing in the last 5 years. Need 3x Rent as min income.



Application Fee - $50 per adult



DISCLAIMER: All information is believed accurate, but not warranted. Subject to errors, omissions and/or changes without notice



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.