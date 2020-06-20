All apartments in Lawrenceville
Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:39 PM

164 Maddox Street

164 Maddox Street · (770) 637-0337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

164 Maddox Street, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit J · Avail. now

$970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 962 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FANTASTIC LOCATION - Downtown Lawrenceville walking distance to festivals, concerts, parks, shopping, and restaurants. Don't Miss THIS! Close to Highway 316, I-85, Gwinnett Hospital.

2 level with 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms with Large living room, Washer & Dryer connection
Dinning room or computer room!

Schools: Central Gwinnett High, Richards Middle and Lawrenceville Elementary

Clean background and rental history with no eviction filing in the last 5 years. Need 3x Rent as min income.

Application Fee - $50 per adult

DISCLAIMER: All information is believed accurate, but not warranted. Subject to errors, omissions and/or changes without notice

Rental Terms: Rent: $970, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $970, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 Maddox Street have any available units?
164 Maddox Street has a unit available for $970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
Is 164 Maddox Street currently offering any rent specials?
164 Maddox Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 Maddox Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 164 Maddox Street is pet friendly.
Does 164 Maddox Street offer parking?
No, 164 Maddox Street does not offer parking.
Does 164 Maddox Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 164 Maddox Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 Maddox Street have a pool?
No, 164 Maddox Street does not have a pool.
Does 164 Maddox Street have accessible units?
No, 164 Maddox Street does not have accessible units.
Does 164 Maddox Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 164 Maddox Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 164 Maddox Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 164 Maddox Street does not have units with air conditioning.
