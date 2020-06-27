All apartments in Lawrenceville
Find more places like 160 Northdale Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrenceville, GA
/
160 Northdale Rd
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:47 PM

160 Northdale Rd

160 Northdale Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrenceville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

160 Northdale Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/19 160 Northdale Rd - Property Id: 134242

Single family home with 2 BR/1 Bath and a large kitchen with plenty of storage cabinets. Laminated floor throughout. Covered front and back porches with swinging benches. Large front and back yards. Gravel driveway.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/134242
Property Id 134242

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4991152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Northdale Rd have any available units?
160 Northdale Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 Northdale Rd have?
Some of 160 Northdale Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Northdale Rd currently offering any rent specials?
160 Northdale Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Northdale Rd pet-friendly?
No, 160 Northdale Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 160 Northdale Rd offer parking?
No, 160 Northdale Rd does not offer parking.
Does 160 Northdale Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 Northdale Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Northdale Rd have a pool?
No, 160 Northdale Rd does not have a pool.
Does 160 Northdale Rd have accessible units?
No, 160 Northdale Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Northdale Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 Northdale Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Cortland Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Lawrenceville 1 BedroomsLawrenceville 2 Bedrooms
Lawrenceville Apartments with ParkingLawrenceville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrenceville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Georgia Gwinnett CollegeClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University