Available 08/01/19 160 Northdale Rd - Property Id: 134242
Single family home with 2 BR/1 Bath and a large kitchen with plenty of storage cabinets. Laminated floor throughout. Covered front and back porches with swinging benches. Large front and back yards. Gravel driveway. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/134242 Property Id 134242
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4991152)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 160 Northdale Rd have any available units?
160 Northdale Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.