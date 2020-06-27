Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available 08/01/19 160 Northdale Rd - Property Id: 134242



Single family home with 2 BR/1 Bath and a large kitchen with plenty of storage cabinets. Laminated floor throughout. Covered front and back porches with swinging benches. Large front and back yards. Gravel driveway.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/134242

Property Id 134242



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4991152)