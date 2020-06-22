155 Forest Valley Road

Freshly remodeled home! Open floorplan with plenty of room. Screened in porch area overlooking large, fenced backyard. Close to downtown Lawrenceville! Optional swim/tennis community. This house just feels like home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
