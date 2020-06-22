Rent Calculator
Location
147 Forest Place, Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath newly renovated duplex with new kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, new secondary bathroom and new floors throughout
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 147 Forest Place have any available units?
147 Forest Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lawrenceville, GA
.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lawrenceville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 147 Forest Place have?
Some of 147 Forest Place's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 147 Forest Place currently offering any rent specials?
147 Forest Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 Forest Place pet-friendly?
No, 147 Forest Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville
.
Does 147 Forest Place offer parking?
No, 147 Forest Place does not offer parking.
Does 147 Forest Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 Forest Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 Forest Place have a pool?
No, 147 Forest Place does not have a pool.
Does 147 Forest Place have accessible units?
No, 147 Forest Place does not have accessible units.
Does 147 Forest Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 147 Forest Place has units with dishwashers.
