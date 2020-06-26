All apartments in Lawrenceville
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

1176 Scenic Park Trl

1176 Scenic Park Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1176 Scenic Park Trail, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
Property Amenities
HOUSE FOR RENT - Property Id: 127190

BRICK HOUSE FOR RENT IN LAWRENCEVILLE WITH 4 BEDS AND 2 BATHS. SUNROOM TO RELAX. GRANITE COUNTERTOP AND STAIN CABINET. OPEN LIVING ROOM . FENCED BACKYARD. CONTACT ANDY IF SERIOUSLY INTERESTED 404-324-0860
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127190
Property Id 127190

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4935814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1176 Scenic Park Trl have any available units?
1176 Scenic Park Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1176 Scenic Park Trl have?
Some of 1176 Scenic Park Trl's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1176 Scenic Park Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1176 Scenic Park Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1176 Scenic Park Trl pet-friendly?
No, 1176 Scenic Park Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 1176 Scenic Park Trl offer parking?
No, 1176 Scenic Park Trl does not offer parking.
Does 1176 Scenic Park Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1176 Scenic Park Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1176 Scenic Park Trl have a pool?
No, 1176 Scenic Park Trl does not have a pool.
Does 1176 Scenic Park Trl have accessible units?
No, 1176 Scenic Park Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1176 Scenic Park Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1176 Scenic Park Trl has units with dishwashers.
