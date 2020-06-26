1176 Scenic Park Trl

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

HOUSE FOR RENT - Property Id: 127190



BRICK HOUSE FOR RENT IN LAWRENCEVILLE WITH 4 BEDS AND 2 BATHS. SUNROOM TO RELAX. GRANITE COUNTERTOP AND STAIN CABINET. OPEN LIVING ROOM . FENCED BACKYARD. CONTACT ANDY IF SERIOUSLY INTERESTED 404-324-0860

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127190

Property Id 127190



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4935814)