Home
/
Lake Park, GA
/
224 Baxley Dr
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
224 Baxley Dr
224 Baxley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
224 Baxley Drive, Lake Park, GA 31636
Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 224 Baxley Dr have any available units?
224 Baxley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Park, GA
.
Is 224 Baxley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
224 Baxley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Baxley Dr pet-friendly?
No, 224 Baxley Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Park
.
Does 224 Baxley Dr offer parking?
No, 224 Baxley Dr does not offer parking.
Does 224 Baxley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Baxley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Baxley Dr have a pool?
No, 224 Baxley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 224 Baxley Dr have accessible units?
No, 224 Baxley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Baxley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 Baxley Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 224 Baxley Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 Baxley Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
