Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lake City
Find more places like 5646 Waterford Court - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lake City, GA
/
5646 Waterford Court - 1
Last updated March 8 2020 at 10:49 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5646 Waterford Court - 1
5646 Waterford Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5646 Waterford Court, Lake City, GA 30260
Lake City
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5646 Waterford Court - 1 have any available units?
5646 Waterford Court - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake City, GA
.
Is 5646 Waterford Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5646 Waterford Court - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5646 Waterford Court - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5646 Waterford Court - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake City
.
Does 5646 Waterford Court - 1 offer parking?
No, 5646 Waterford Court - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 5646 Waterford Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5646 Waterford Court - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5646 Waterford Court - 1 have a pool?
No, 5646 Waterford Court - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5646 Waterford Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5646 Waterford Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5646 Waterford Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5646 Waterford Court - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5646 Waterford Court - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5646 Waterford Court - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Morrow, GA
Forest Park, GA
Riverdale, GA
Hapeville, GA
East Point, GA
Jonesboro, GA
College Park, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Panthersville, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Irondale, GA
Lovejoy, GA
Fayetteville, GA
Union City, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Redan, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College