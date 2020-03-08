All apartments in Lake City
Last updated March 8 2020 at 10:49 PM

5646 Waterford Court - 1

5646 Waterford Court · No Longer Available
Location

5646 Waterford Court, Lake City, GA 30260
Lake City

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 5646 Waterford Court - 1 have any available units?
5646 Waterford Court - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake City, GA.
Is 5646 Waterford Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5646 Waterford Court - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5646 Waterford Court - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5646 Waterford Court - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake City.
Does 5646 Waterford Court - 1 offer parking?
No, 5646 Waterford Court - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 5646 Waterford Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5646 Waterford Court - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5646 Waterford Court - 1 have a pool?
No, 5646 Waterford Court - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5646 Waterford Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5646 Waterford Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5646 Waterford Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5646 Waterford Court - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5646 Waterford Court - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5646 Waterford Court - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
