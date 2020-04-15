All apartments in LaGrange
621 Jefferson St
621 Jefferson St

621 Jefferson St · (706) 416-9338
Location

621 Jefferson St, LaGrange, GA 30240

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit A&B · Avail. now

$990

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
THE GABLES in HILLSIDE COMMUNITY Perfect for family, roommates or an executive/corporate lease. 3 Bdrm/2 Bath Flats in newly constructed buildings on Jefferson Street in Hillside Community. Nice size master suite with walk-in closet; Energy Star stainless steel appliances, custom kitchen cabinetry w/granite counter top; carpet, Luxury Vinyl Planks for easy clean; close walking proximity to LaGrange College, Wellstar Medical Center and Milliken Mill. Minutes from downtown LaGrange and backdoor entrance to LaGrange Industrial Park. One minute from restaurants & local brew pub. Public parks abound. Small Pet considered w/non-refundable deposit. NO SMOKING whatsoever/grounds for termination. Call for information about application process today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 990
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Jefferson St have any available units?
621 Jefferson St has a unit available for $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 621 Jefferson St have?
Some of 621 Jefferson St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Jefferson St currently offering any rent specials?
621 Jefferson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Jefferson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 Jefferson St is pet friendly.
Does 621 Jefferson St offer parking?
No, 621 Jefferson St does not offer parking.
Does 621 Jefferson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Jefferson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Jefferson St have a pool?
No, 621 Jefferson St does not have a pool.
Does 621 Jefferson St have accessible units?
No, 621 Jefferson St does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Jefferson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 Jefferson St has units with dishwashers.
Does 621 Jefferson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 Jefferson St does not have units with air conditioning.
