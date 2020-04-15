621 Jefferson St

Amenities

THE GABLES in HILLSIDE COMMUNITY Perfect for family, roommates or an executive/corporate lease. 3 Bdrm/2 Bath Flats in newly constructed buildings on Jefferson Street in Hillside Community. Nice size master suite with walk-in closet; Energy Star stainless steel appliances, custom kitchen cabinetry w/granite counter top; carpet, Luxury Vinyl Planks for easy clean; close walking proximity to LaGrange College, Wellstar Medical Center and Milliken Mill. Minutes from downtown LaGrange and backdoor entrance to LaGrange Industrial Park. One minute from restaurants & local brew pub. Public parks abound. Small Pet considered w/non-refundable deposit. NO SMOKING whatsoever/grounds for termination. Call for information about application process today.