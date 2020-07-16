All apartments in LaGrange
Find more places like 511 Sylvan Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
LaGrange, GA
/
511 Sylvan Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

511 Sylvan Dr

511 Sylvan Drive · (706) 298-4922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
LaGrange
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

511 Sylvan Drive, LaGrange, GA 30240

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 511 Sylvan Dr · Avail. Jul 20

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1901 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
511 Sylvan Dr Available 07/20/20 COMING SOON - NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 07/20/20 - Charming neighborhood - this home sits in a great area near LaGrange College off Gordon Street. Lots of space in this 1900 SQ FT cozy home. Must see to appreciate the layout of this 3 bed/ 2 bath. Sun room, extra den, storage shed and so many other things that will make you want to call this place home.

RECENT UPDATES INCLUDE: New luxury vinyl tile floors through kitchen, second den and upstairs bedroom, fresh paint in master bedroom/bath and kitchen cabinets, updated HVAC system, and so much more!

NO SMOKING / Pet with approval and non-refundable pet fee
City of LaGrange Utilities
HHE / GNMS / LHS

(RLNE3730423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Sylvan Dr have any available units?
511 Sylvan Dr has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 511 Sylvan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
511 Sylvan Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Sylvan Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 Sylvan Dr is pet friendly.
Does 511 Sylvan Dr offer parking?
No, 511 Sylvan Dr does not offer parking.
Does 511 Sylvan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 Sylvan Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Sylvan Dr have a pool?
No, 511 Sylvan Dr does not have a pool.
Does 511 Sylvan Dr have accessible units?
No, 511 Sylvan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Sylvan Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 Sylvan Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 Sylvan Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 511 Sylvan Dr has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 511 Sylvan Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodland Trail
140 N Davis Rd
LaGrange, GA 30241
Lee`s Crossing
119 Old Airport Rd
LaGrange, GA 30240

Similar Pages

LaGrange 3 BedroomsLaGrange Apartments with Balconies
LaGrange Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAColumbus, GANewnan, GAAuburn, ALDouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GAEast Point, GALithia Springs, GA
College Park, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAFairburn, GAPhenix City, ALJonesboro, GAUnion City, GA
Opelika, ALCarrollton, GAForest Park, GATyrone, GAExperiment, GAGriffin, GAHampton, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

LaGrange CollegeAuburn University
Chattahoochee Valley Community CollegeClark Atlanta University
Columbus State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity