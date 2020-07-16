Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

511 Sylvan Dr Available 07/20/20 COMING SOON - NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 07/20/20 - Charming neighborhood - this home sits in a great area near LaGrange College off Gordon Street. Lots of space in this 1900 SQ FT cozy home. Must see to appreciate the layout of this 3 bed/ 2 bath. Sun room, extra den, storage shed and so many other things that will make you want to call this place home.



RECENT UPDATES INCLUDE: New luxury vinyl tile floors through kitchen, second den and upstairs bedroom, fresh paint in master bedroom/bath and kitchen cabinets, updated HVAC system, and so much more!



NO SMOKING / Pet with approval and non-refundable pet fee

City of LaGrange Utilities

HHE / GNMS / LHS



(RLNE3730423)