All apartments in LaGrange
Find more places like 403 Greenville Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
LaGrange, GA
/
403 Greenville Street
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:50 PM

403 Greenville Street

403 Greenville Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
LaGrange
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

403 Greenville Street, LaGrange, GA 30241

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1688 square feet of space, and minutes away from US-29. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.georgia@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Greenville Street have any available units?
403 Greenville Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in LaGrange, GA.
Is 403 Greenville Street currently offering any rent specials?
403 Greenville Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Greenville Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 Greenville Street is pet friendly.
Does 403 Greenville Street offer parking?
No, 403 Greenville Street does not offer parking.
Does 403 Greenville Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 Greenville Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Greenville Street have a pool?
No, 403 Greenville Street does not have a pool.
Does 403 Greenville Street have accessible units?
No, 403 Greenville Street does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Greenville Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 Greenville Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 Greenville Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 Greenville Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lee`s Crossing
119 Old Airport Rd
LaGrange, GA 30240
Woodland Trail
140 N Davis Rd
LaGrange, GA 30241

Similar Pages

LaGrange 3 BedroomsLaGrange Apartments with Balconies
LaGrange Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAColumbus, GANewnan, GAAuburn, ALDouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GAEast Point, GALithia Springs, GA
College Park, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAFairburn, GAPhenix City, ALJonesboro, GAUnion City, GA
Opelika, ALCarrollton, GAForest Park, GATyrone, GAExperiment, GAGriffin, GAHampton, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

LaGrange CollegeAuburn University
Chattahoochee Valley Community CollegeClark Atlanta University
Columbus State University