Amenities

granite counters parking

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities parking

Affordable two-story townhome now available for lease! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome is located in a convenient in-town location with close access to LaFayette Parkway corridor and Downtown LaGrange. Features include low maintenance LVT wood plank floors throughout, as well spacious cabinetry in kitchen with granite countertops. Call today to take a look! This one will be gone before you know it! It is strongly encouraged to submit applications on this property at this time, if interested. Showings to begin on 08/07/20. No sign will be at the property.