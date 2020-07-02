Sign Up
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:14 PM
Check Availability
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
235 W Lakemont Dr
235 West Lakemont Drive
·
(912) 729-2266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
235 West Lakemont Drive, Kingsland, GA 31548
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
2 Bedrooms
Unit B · Avail. now
$775
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 891 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
AVAILABLE 8/12/20 - 2BR/2BA DUPLEX IN LAKEMONT. PRIVATE COVERED PATIO, EXTRA STORAGE IN CLOSET OUTSIDE, RENT INCLUDES POOL ACCESS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 235 W Lakemont Dr have any available units?
235 W Lakemont Dr has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 235 W Lakemont Dr have?
Some of 235 W Lakemont Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 235 W Lakemont Dr currently offering any rent specials?
235 W Lakemont Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 W Lakemont Dr pet-friendly?
No, 235 W Lakemont Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kingsland
.
Does 235 W Lakemont Dr offer parking?
No, 235 W Lakemont Dr does not offer parking.
Does 235 W Lakemont Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 W Lakemont Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 W Lakemont Dr have a pool?
Yes, 235 W Lakemont Dr has a pool.
Does 235 W Lakemont Dr have accessible units?
No, 235 W Lakemont Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 235 W Lakemont Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 W Lakemont Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 235 W Lakemont Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 W Lakemont Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
