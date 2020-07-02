All apartments in Kingsland
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:14 PM

235 W Lakemont Dr

235 West Lakemont Drive · (912) 729-2266
Location

235 West Lakemont Drive, Kingsland, GA 31548

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$775

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 891 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
AVAILABLE 8/12/20 - 2BR/2BA DUPLEX IN LAKEMONT. PRIVATE COVERED PATIO, EXTRA STORAGE IN CLOSET OUTSIDE, RENT INCLUDES POOL ACCESS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

