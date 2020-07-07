All apartments in Kingsland
Find more places like 104 Lake Victoria Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingsland, GA
/
104 Lake Victoria Dr
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:21 PM

104 Lake Victoria Dr

104 Lake Victoria Drive · (912) 729-2266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kingsland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

104 Lake Victoria Drive, Kingsland, GA 31548

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1714 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 9/15/20 - LARGE 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES, SCREENED PORCH OVERLOOKING LARGE FENCED YARD, 2 CAR GARAGE. CLOSE TO KINGS BAY NAVAL BASE, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Lake Victoria Dr have any available units?
104 Lake Victoria Dr has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 Lake Victoria Dr have?
Some of 104 Lake Victoria Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Lake Victoria Dr currently offering any rent specials?
104 Lake Victoria Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Lake Victoria Dr pet-friendly?
No, 104 Lake Victoria Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingsland.
Does 104 Lake Victoria Dr offer parking?
Yes, 104 Lake Victoria Dr offers parking.
Does 104 Lake Victoria Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Lake Victoria Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Lake Victoria Dr have a pool?
No, 104 Lake Victoria Dr does not have a pool.
Does 104 Lake Victoria Dr have accessible units?
No, 104 Lake Victoria Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Lake Victoria Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Lake Victoria Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Lake Victoria Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Lake Victoria Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 104 Lake Victoria Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kingsland Apartments with BalconiesKingsland Apartments with Garages
Kingsland Apartments with ParkingKingsland Apartments with Pools
Kingsland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GANocatee, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FL
Sawgrass, FLNeptune Beach, FLDock Junction, GASt. Simons, GABellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaCollege of Coastal Georgia
Florida State College at Jacksonville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity