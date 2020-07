Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access garage parking business center conference room courtyard hot tub internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving

Elegant apartment community in Kennesaw, GA! Shiloh Green, a beautiful sidewalk community, offers spacious one, two, three and four bedroom apartments for rent. Your apartment will include gorgeous gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry rooms, built-in bookshelves, and oversized garden tubs. Experience luxury living at its best! Our pet-friendly apartment community features excellent amenities such as our resort-style swimming pool, dog park, car wash area and grilling area. Surf the Web poolside with our easy-access WiFi or take the family out for fun in our Children's Play Zone. We are located near everything Kennesaw has to offer and more. Just minutes from many fashion boutiques, award winning restaurants and live entertainment venues. Contact us today!