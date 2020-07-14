Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving tennis court trash valet accessible 24hr maintenance bike storage e-payments internet cafe online portal smoke-free community

*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.*At Park at Kennesaw Apartments, we offer our residents a resort-style living experience within quiet, peaceful surroundings, and an unbeatable location. With easy access to I-75, I-575, I-285, and Hwy 41, we're just minutes from Kennesaw State University (KSU), Town Center Mall, McCollum Airport, and Southern Polytechnic University. Our professional management team's first concern is your satisfaction. Quality living in an accessible location...it's a wonderful life at Park at Kennesaw!