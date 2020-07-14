Amenities
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.*At Park at Kennesaw Apartments, we offer our residents a resort-style living experience within quiet, peaceful surroundings, and an unbeatable location. With easy access to I-75, I-575, I-285, and Hwy 41, we're just minutes from Kennesaw State University (KSU), Town Center Mall, McCollum Airport, and Southern Polytechnic University. Our professional management team's first concern is your satisfaction. Quality living in an accessible location...it's a wonderful life at Park at Kennesaw!