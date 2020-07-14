All apartments in Kennesaw
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Park at Kennesaw

2250 Ellison Lakes Dr · (614) 739-9295
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Get $500 off your first full month when you move-in by April 30, 2020. Limited time offer. Other restrictions may apply. See agent for complete details.
Location

2250 Ellison Lakes Dr, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0414 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,026

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0722 · Avail. now

$1,253

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1149 sqft

Unit 0717 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,346

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1149 sqft

Unit 0303 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,464

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1222 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park at Kennesaw.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
trash valet
accessible
24hr maintenance
bike storage
e-payments
internet cafe
online portal
smoke-free community
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.*At Park at Kennesaw Apartments, we offer our residents a resort-style living experience within quiet, peaceful surroundings, and an unbeatable location. With easy access to I-75, I-575, I-285, and Hwy 41, we're just minutes from Kennesaw State University (KSU), Town Center Mall, McCollum Airport, and Southern Polytechnic University. Our professional management team's first concern is your satisfaction. Quality living in an accessible location...it's a wonderful life at Park at Kennesaw!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 monthly per pet
restrictions: 75lb weight limit. No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking is open to first come, first serve.
Storage Details: Park at Kennesaw offers 5x5 storage units for only $25 per month!

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Park at Kennesaw have any available units?
Park at Kennesaw has 6 units available starting at $1,026 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Park at Kennesaw have?
Some of Park at Kennesaw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park at Kennesaw currently offering any rent specials?
Park at Kennesaw is offering the following rent specials: Get $500 off your first full month when you move-in by April 30, 2020. Limited time offer. Other restrictions may apply. See agent for complete details.
Is Park at Kennesaw pet-friendly?
Yes, Park at Kennesaw is pet friendly.
Does Park at Kennesaw offer parking?
Yes, Park at Kennesaw offers parking.
Does Park at Kennesaw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park at Kennesaw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park at Kennesaw have a pool?
Yes, Park at Kennesaw has a pool.
Does Park at Kennesaw have accessible units?
Yes, Park at Kennesaw has accessible units.
Does Park at Kennesaw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park at Kennesaw has units with dishwashers.
Does Park at Kennesaw have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Park at Kennesaw has units with air conditioning.

