Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging coffee bar 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving tennis court 24hr maintenance alarm system cc payments dog grooming area e-payments internet access online portal

Hawthorne at Kennesaw has been designed to encourage a friendly neighborhood atmosphere. Our quality crafted 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes reflect our masterful attention to detail. The spacious floor plans and elaborate amenities provide an opportunity for you to comfortably relax at home. The richly landscaped grounds, remote access garages and expert craftsmanship here at Hawthorne at Kennesaw make this the place you will be proud to call home. Hawthorne at Kennesaw apartment homes features one of the most prominent locations in metro Atlanta with easy access to I-75. This means you will enjoy the convenience of downtown Atlanta and other nearby attractions such as Town Center Mall, Kennesaw State University, Lake Allatoona, White Water Park, Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield and so much more.