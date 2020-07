Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access bike storage business center conference room dog grooming area e-payments hot tub internet cafe lobby online portal smoke-free community trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Shiloh offers ideal apartment living in Kennesaw, Georgia. Our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes are designed with distinctive details like wood-burning fireplaces, washers and dryers, walnut plank flooring and built-in bookshelves. Our beautiful pet-friendly community features a salt water swimming pool, internet cat9, picnic area with BBQ grills and a car care center. Our apartments position you minutes from Kennesaw State University and are conveniently located near Town Center Mall and Barrett Crossing Shopping Center. Camden Shiloh also delivers the convenience of access to I-575 and I-75. Come home to Camden Shiloh. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.