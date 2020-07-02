Rent Calculator
7020 Sand Wedge Cir
7020 Sand Wedge Cir
7020 Sand Wedge Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
7020 Sand Wedge Circle, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Pinetree Country Club
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Townhouse with great roommate floor plan. Separate living room and dinning room. All appliances included! Great location, Minutes from KSU/ I75, shopping, and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7020 Sand Wedge Cir have any available units?
7020 Sand Wedge Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kennesaw, GA
.
What amenities does 7020 Sand Wedge Cir have?
Some of 7020 Sand Wedge Cir's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7020 Sand Wedge Cir currently offering any rent specials?
7020 Sand Wedge Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7020 Sand Wedge Cir pet-friendly?
No, 7020 Sand Wedge Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kennesaw
.
Does 7020 Sand Wedge Cir offer parking?
Yes, 7020 Sand Wedge Cir offers parking.
Does 7020 Sand Wedge Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7020 Sand Wedge Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7020 Sand Wedge Cir have a pool?
No, 7020 Sand Wedge Cir does not have a pool.
Does 7020 Sand Wedge Cir have accessible units?
No, 7020 Sand Wedge Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 7020 Sand Wedge Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7020 Sand Wedge Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 7020 Sand Wedge Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 7020 Sand Wedge Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
