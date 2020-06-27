All apartments in Kennesaw
Last updated August 2 2019 at 6:04 PM

5710 Deerfield Place

5710 Deerfield Place · No Longer Available
Location

5710 Deerfield Place, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A beautiful split-story, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors and a cozy fireplace! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Wooden deck out back, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5710 Deerfield Place have any available units?
5710 Deerfield Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 5710 Deerfield Place have?
Some of 5710 Deerfield Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5710 Deerfield Place currently offering any rent specials?
5710 Deerfield Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5710 Deerfield Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5710 Deerfield Place is pet friendly.
Does 5710 Deerfield Place offer parking?
Yes, 5710 Deerfield Place offers parking.
Does 5710 Deerfield Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5710 Deerfield Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5710 Deerfield Place have a pool?
No, 5710 Deerfield Place does not have a pool.
Does 5710 Deerfield Place have accessible units?
No, 5710 Deerfield Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5710 Deerfield Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5710 Deerfield Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5710 Deerfield Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5710 Deerfield Place does not have units with air conditioning.
