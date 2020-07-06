All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 5521 Deerfield Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
5521 Deerfield Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5521 Deerfield Place

5521 Deerfield Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5521 Deerfield Place, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5521 Deerfield Place have any available units?
5521 Deerfield Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
Is 5521 Deerfield Place currently offering any rent specials?
5521 Deerfield Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5521 Deerfield Place pet-friendly?
No, 5521 Deerfield Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 5521 Deerfield Place offer parking?
No, 5521 Deerfield Place does not offer parking.
Does 5521 Deerfield Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5521 Deerfield Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5521 Deerfield Place have a pool?
No, 5521 Deerfield Place does not have a pool.
Does 5521 Deerfield Place have accessible units?
No, 5521 Deerfield Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5521 Deerfield Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5521 Deerfield Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5521 Deerfield Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5521 Deerfield Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 Bedrooms
Kennesaw Apartments with GymKennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Kennesaw Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College