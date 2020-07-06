Rent Calculator
All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 5521 Deerfield Place.
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
5521 Deerfield Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
5521 Deerfield Place
5521 Deerfield Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5521 Deerfield Place, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5521 Deerfield Place have any available units?
5521 Deerfield Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kennesaw, GA
.
Is 5521 Deerfield Place currently offering any rent specials?
5521 Deerfield Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5521 Deerfield Place pet-friendly?
No, 5521 Deerfield Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kennesaw
.
Does 5521 Deerfield Place offer parking?
No, 5521 Deerfield Place does not offer parking.
Does 5521 Deerfield Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5521 Deerfield Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5521 Deerfield Place have a pool?
No, 5521 Deerfield Place does not have a pool.
Does 5521 Deerfield Place have accessible units?
No, 5521 Deerfield Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5521 Deerfield Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5521 Deerfield Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5521 Deerfield Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5521 Deerfield Place does not have units with air conditioning.
