4346 Clairesbrook Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated pool tennis court carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

3 Bedroom home located in Acworth neighborhood with community pool, tennis courts, and lake access. Home includes 3 bedroom 2 1/2 baths with large bonus room on lower level. Privacy fenced back yard with 2 car garage. Lake access across the street. Don't miss this lovely renovated home with new carpet and flooring through out!



Application fee is $75, Administration fee is $250, and 1 month deposit with approved credit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 9/1/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.