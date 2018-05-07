All apartments in Kennesaw
4346 Clairesbrook Lane

4346 Clairesbrook Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4346 Clairesbrook Ln, Kennesaw, GA 30101

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
carpet
3 Bedroom home located in Acworth neighborhood with community pool, tennis courts, and lake access. Home includes 3 bedroom 2 1/2 baths with large bonus room on lower level. Privacy fenced back yard with 2 car garage. Lake access across the street. Don't miss this lovely renovated home with new carpet and flooring through out!

Application fee is $75, Administration fee is $250, and 1 month deposit with approved credit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 9/1/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4346 Clairesbrook Lane have any available units?
4346 Clairesbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 4346 Clairesbrook Lane have?
Some of 4346 Clairesbrook Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4346 Clairesbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4346 Clairesbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4346 Clairesbrook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4346 Clairesbrook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4346 Clairesbrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4346 Clairesbrook Lane offers parking.
Does 4346 Clairesbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4346 Clairesbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4346 Clairesbrook Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4346 Clairesbrook Lane has a pool.
Does 4346 Clairesbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 4346 Clairesbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4346 Clairesbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4346 Clairesbrook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4346 Clairesbrook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4346 Clairesbrook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

