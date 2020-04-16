3902 Madison Bend

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Live in the beautiful community of Legacy Park! Hardwood floors on main, big spacious open floor plan with added sunroom/office. Private, quiet backyard. Granite in kitchen and bathrooms . Stainless steel appliances, awesome master bedroom with large walk-in closet. 4 bedrooms total upstairs with one of them being an oversized secondary room. Perfect for your family! Pool is a short walk away.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.