3902 Madison Bend
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:06 PM

3902 Madison Bend

3902 Madison Bnd NW · No Longer Available
Location

3902 Madison Bnd NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Legacy Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
Live in the beautiful community of Legacy Park! Hardwood floors on main, big spacious open floor plan with added sunroom/office. Private, quiet backyard. Granite in kitchen and bathrooms . Stainless steel appliances, awesome master bedroom with large walk-in closet. 4 bedrooms total upstairs with one of them being an oversized secondary room. Perfect for your family! Pool is a short walk away.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3902 Madison Bend have any available units?
3902 Madison Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 3902 Madison Bend have?
Some of 3902 Madison Bend's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3902 Madison Bend currently offering any rent specials?
3902 Madison Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3902 Madison Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 3902 Madison Bend is pet friendly.
Does 3902 Madison Bend offer parking?
No, 3902 Madison Bend does not offer parking.
Does 3902 Madison Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3902 Madison Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3902 Madison Bend have a pool?
Yes, 3902 Madison Bend has a pool.
Does 3902 Madison Bend have accessible units?
No, 3902 Madison Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 3902 Madison Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 3902 Madison Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3902 Madison Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 3902 Madison Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
