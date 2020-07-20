3646 Bancroft Main NW

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Coming Soon! Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom and 2.5 baths traditional house in Legacy Park. Living room includes hardwood floors, high ceilings, and a brick fireplace. Master bath has his and her sinks, walk in shower and a separate tub. Community amenities include 2 swimming pools, 13 lighted tennis courts, amphitheater. Great community! Great Location. This house is a must see! Won't last long.



AVAILABLE: Coming Soon

SHOW: Maintenance Pending

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions

*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Home is currently occupied/ in maintenance, email leasing@titleonemanagement.com or call 678.834.8758 to be added to a waiting list and be notified once property is available to view. For additional questions or for immediate assistance, contact our Leasing Desk at 678.792.2046 or visit our website at www.title1management.com.



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application

Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount

ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions

MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history

$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted

Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)

No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.



For more information on our properties and screening criteria visit www.title1management.com.