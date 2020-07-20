All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 3646 Bancroft Main NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
3646 Bancroft Main NW
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

3646 Bancroft Main NW

3646 Bancroft Main NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

3646 Bancroft Main NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Legacy Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Coming Soon! Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom and 2.5 baths traditional house in Legacy Park. Living room includes hardwood floors, high ceilings, and a brick fireplace. Master bath has his and her sinks, walk in shower and a separate tub. Community amenities include 2 swimming pools, 13 lighted tennis courts, amphitheater. Great community! Great Location. This house is a must see! Won't last long.

AVAILABLE: Coming Soon
SHOW: Maintenance Pending
PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is currently occupied/ in maintenance, email leasing@titleonemanagement.com or call 678.834.8758 to be added to a waiting list and be notified once property is available to view. For additional questions or for immediate assistance, contact our Leasing Desk at 678.792.2046 or visit our website at www.title1management.com.

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and screening criteria visit www.title1management.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3646 Bancroft Main NW have any available units?
3646 Bancroft Main NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 3646 Bancroft Main NW have?
Some of 3646 Bancroft Main NW's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3646 Bancroft Main NW currently offering any rent specials?
3646 Bancroft Main NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3646 Bancroft Main NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3646 Bancroft Main NW is pet friendly.
Does 3646 Bancroft Main NW offer parking?
Yes, 3646 Bancroft Main NW offers parking.
Does 3646 Bancroft Main NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3646 Bancroft Main NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3646 Bancroft Main NW have a pool?
Yes, 3646 Bancroft Main NW has a pool.
Does 3646 Bancroft Main NW have accessible units?
No, 3646 Bancroft Main NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3646 Bancroft Main NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3646 Bancroft Main NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3646 Bancroft Main NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3646 Bancroft Main NW has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Charlestowne Apartments
50 Creekside Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKennesaw 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kennesaw Apartments with GymsKennesaw Apartments with Parking
Kennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GA
Johns Creek, GADunwoody, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Woodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College